Will Prime Video Release Original Varaharoopam Song Of Kantara?

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara is a clean hit and doesn't need any introduction to the film. Kantara collected Rs 400 cr plus, it has surpassed the biggest hits like Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Yash's KGF 2, and some other films. The film is available on Prime Video. The film did well in theatres but it got mixed reviews from viewers on OTT.

It is because the original version of the Varaharoopam song has been removed from the film due to plagiarism issues. The makers of the movie have added a new climax to the film. Netizens are expressing their views on social media that they are truly disappointed with Kantara's digital release due to the new climax in Kantara.

The movie buffs are urging Prime Video and the makers of the movie to add the original song Varaharoopam in the film. Will Prime Video or the filmmakers be able to add the original song in Kantara or not is yet to be seen.

Also Read: Netizens Upset With Kantara Digital Release

Keep watching this space for more updates. We will surely keep you posted on the addition of the original Varaharoopam song as soon as we hear from the makers' end.

The new Varaha Roopam track in the movie is so underwhelming compared the previous one. Please settle the case and get it back @hombalefilms #KantaraOnPrime #Kantara — Srihari Raman (@sriharikraman) November 24, 2022

#varaharoopam song, disappointed with the ott #Kantara

Asalu aa song next level undey theatre lo chusinapudu

For me

Aa song lekapotey cinema ney waste 👍 — Jayaganesh Balayya 𓃵 FAN (@Jayagan38891309) November 24, 2022

New version of #varaharoopam 😐

idru badlu bari BGM hakidre chenag irtittu

A original feel eee bere ittu theatre li 🥺🔥#KantaraOnPrime #Kantara @shetty_rishab — 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗶 (@NameIsShreyash) November 24, 2022