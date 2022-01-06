Will Deepthi Sunaina Enter Bigg Boss OTT With Tanish?

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is gearing up to begin in the middle of February. Fans are curious to know all about the digital version. On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are pretty curious as to who will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Anchor Siva, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Mounika Reddy, Warangal Vanda, and a few others are rumoured to be joining the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Deepthi Sunaina has been making the headlines post her breakup with longtime boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Deepthi Sunaina is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house. Bigg Boss digital version is likely to be in the Jodi format as in case of Hindi Bigg Boss OTT which greatly stresses on connection between contestants.

It is being speculated that Deepthi Sunaina might enter Bigg Boss OTT house with Tanish, as they were former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. The duo also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. We don't know how far this news contains the truth but this rumour has become a hot topic on social media.