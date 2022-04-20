Why Zeeshan Khan Was Removed From Lock Upp

With each passing day, Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp show is getting interesting. The show is full of fights, love, friendship, and many more... The audiences are showing much interest to watch the show. Keeping all this aside, one of the interesting news is that famous contestant Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of jail.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and wrote, "Violence is unacceptable". On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “@ektakapoor @zulfizak @altbalaji @mxplayer I have noted the incident between Zeeshan Khan & Azma Fallah in Lock Upp that happened yesterday and I strongly believe that any kind of violence against women is completely unacceptable."

Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from the show after he physically assaulted Azmah Fallah. Both of them got into a fight and finally, Zeeshan threatened and hit Azmah in her eye with the broom.

After Zeeshan Khan's elimination, here is the list of contestants left in the show - Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Ali Merchant and Karanvira Bohra.

