Why You Must Watch Tasalli Se on Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV’s recently released title – Tasalli Se is a gift box of sweet emotions. This exciting tale of friendship is directed by Tarun Dudeja and features popular actors Nakuul Mehta and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles. The heart-warming story is sincere and paints a heart-warming narrative around the ups and downs between two friends, Somesh (Nakuul Mehta) and Ranjan (Naveen Kasturia). This movie makes for a worthy and brilliant watch and here is how it will awaken the best emotions within you.

Heartfelt Narrative

This simple story of two best friends, who have a fall-out over a social media feud, is a real tear-jerker. The way they both recognise their misunderstandings and resolve it with a simple conversation, is something that we all should learn in life.

The rush of nostalgia

Nostalgia hits home when Somesh (Nakuul Mehta) and Ranjan (Naveen Kasturia) reconcile after 12 long years. The more they talk and reminisce about their past experiences, they realise that, despite having lost so much over the years, they still have a strong bond, and hope that they had made amends before.

An act to remember

Nakuul and Naveen’s performances are cherries on the cake. They both keep you occupied with their discussion, and it's not just the verbal communication; even their gestures towards each other, speak well. It’s a delight watching them both together on the screen, throughout the film.

Free of Cost- No Subscription required

The audience will benefit from Tasalli Se's premiere on Amazon miniTV because it will provide them with not just a heartening storyline but also the ability to view it without having to pay a subscription fee.

Tasalli Se is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV.