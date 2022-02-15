Why Uljhe Hue on Amazon miniTV Should be on Your Must Watch List!

Amazon miniTV recently premiered its Valentine’s special offering Uljhe Hue. The romantic drama short film featuring new-age sensations Sanjana Sanghi and Abhay Verma is a love story narrated from the modern-day lens of dating and relationships. It is directed by Satish Raj and is written by Ida Ali. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day today, here is why this short film should definitely be on your must watch list:

Treat for couples: The short-film is a perfect choice on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The movie has all the cute and innocent elements of love embedded in its narrative that will definitely make you cherish the fond memories with your loved ones and give you the warm fuzzy feeling!

Relevant Storyline: The story of the short film is something that all of us can relate to; especially young adults. It intelligently portrays the nuances of modern-day love stories, capturing the dilemma of wooing, dating etiquettes and addresses them in the millennial language.

Aesthetic Cinematography: Set in an aesthetically and artistically rich background, the movie is a visual delight as it presents a memorable story woven within a beautiful cityscape. The rich cinematography adds to the overall recall and visually rich experience

Hassle Free Watch: One need not have any subscription or pay any amount to watch the film. It can simply be accessed within the Amazon shopping app on Amazon miniTV and streamed for free, thus making it a quick and hassle-free watch.

There are multiple other reasons that make this short film a memorable watch! To find out what, stream it exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

Watch the trailer here: