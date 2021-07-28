Why People are Loving Hostel Daze Season 2

By taking viewers on a trip down memory lane filled with the good old college and hostel days – especially in times of online classes, there’s no prize for guessing Hostel Daze Season 2, on Amazon Prime Video, is making all the right noises. Created by The Viral Fever and directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, the Amazon Original Series that stars Adarsh Gourav, Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta has been receiving huge appreciation from audiences for touching upon a topic that we all find so relatable. If you haven’t seen it yet, here are four fantabulous reasons why Hostel Daze Season 2 is a winner and why it should definitely be on your watchlist.

Overwhelming love from the audience

The success of any content lies in the feedback from its audiences, Hostel Daze Season 2 has been fortunate to have once again struck the right chord in the hearts of its audience with its fun and relatable storyline and narrative. One of the many well-loved quotes is “The second season comes with the next level of comedy and drama”. Receiving such compliments from audiences is a direct message to the creators of the show that the viewers felt connected to the show and have enjoyed watching it. The same is witnessed on social media where the show has become an instant rage. One post said, “this show is a connection between the reel and real life”, while another fan of the show said, “it was a comedy series which made us forget about all our worries while watching it”. The only disappointment that fans had was its length, with some being sad with only 4 episodes because they were enjoying it thoroughly.

Feeling nostalgic and creating FOMO

The season which is created by The Viral Fever (TVF) takes us back to our campus days. Due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, many college going students and hostilities are unable to get the feel of living in a hostel, but the show has not only portrayed it beautifully but makes the viewer witness hostel life sitting from the comforts of their home. It takes everyone back to their colleges days and relives those beautiful memories where time just flew by, and one made forever bonds and learned some critical lessons of life.

The Creators-Crew-Cast (3C)

A creators' vision, a quintessential cast and a background crew are essentials for any show. This series had all the C perfectly aligned with one another. The actors were perfectly suited for the roles they had been given and each one of them got into the skin of their character. The creators portrayed the journey from being a junior to becoming a senior beautifully and allowed viewers to read in between the lines to understand and relive their hostel days. If that wasn’t enough, the original soundtrack, cinematography, and punchy dialogues were the icing on the cake.

Leaves you with moments that get stuck in your heart and head

There are times when a scene is so powerful and impactful that it’s stayed with the viewers for long after they have watched the film/series. Hostel Daze Season 2 is not different. One such instance that made us shed a happy tear was when Ankit, Jaat, and Chirag went back home and called Jhantoo, who was living in the hostel all alone. Their small talks about everyday life and family are something we all have done, and make us realize the importance of college friends and the fun times we had back on campus. The other instances that one could totally relate to are the banter between juniors and seniors and the evergreen dialogue - Es baar ka toh batch hi bekar aaya hai.

So, here are 4 reasons why Hostel Daze Season 2 is a winner. If you haven’t watched it yet, then you should do so now. Get ready to go down memory lane and reminisce about your campus life with Hostel Daze Season 2 that is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video