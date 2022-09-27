When Will Arulnithi Stalin's Reyiki Veiyi Kallu Start Streaming on Aha?

While OTT platforms were making a mark for themselves in the Indian market, COVID-19 crisis accelerated the process. The usage of OTT platforms has increased swiftly in the last 2 to 3 years. In fact, movie buffs are showing interest in watching a wide variety of movies in different languages.

Coming to the actual point, the Tamil blockbuster movie ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’ is being dubbed into Telugu. The popular OTT platform AHA is bringing this film to the Telugu audience with the title 'Reyiki Veyi Kallu'. This Friday i.e. on September 30, the film will start streaming on AHA.

Arulnithi Stalin is well known for his blockbuster hits like Demonte Colony, Dejavu, Diary, etc. He is all set to enthrall the Telugu audience with 'Reyiki Veyi Kallu' arriving on AHA. The movie ran for more than 50 days in theatres. Critics as well as the audience got spellbound by the twists in the movie. It’s an edge-of-the-seat action thriller with a novel story.

The film uses reverse chronology to good effect in telling the story and the most commendable thing is that the interest is kept fueled till the very end. Sometimes the audience will feel that the screenplay technique is inspired by Christopher Nolan's MOMENTO.

The film, actually, deals with a series of murders. It revolves mainly around a cab driver Bharath (Arulnithi) and Ganesh (Ajmal) who blackmails people for money. The audience keeps guessing the murderer till the end, the guessing game will be engaging and exciting, it leaves the audience in awe.

G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory who produced Ratsasan (Rakshasudu in Telugu) has bankrolled the project in Tamil. Sam CS's background score, Aravind Singh's cinematography, and San Lokesh's editing are the other big assets.

In fact, there is no language barrier to watch thriller movies. Thus, 'Reyiki Veiyi Kallu' is going to connect well with the Telugu audience as well. However, we need to wait for 3 more days to watch the movie on AHA.