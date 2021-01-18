What Is The Controversy Over Amazon Prime's Tandav: All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav has been in the news ever since the release of its trailer, But this Amazon Prime original did not make headlines for good reasons. Tandav was under fire for allegedly disrespecting Hindu gods in one of the episodes.

Tandav is created by Ali Abbas Zafar.

What is it About?

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays the role of Shiva Shekhar, a character based on Lord Shiva. The controversial scene comes in Episode 1, when Shekhar is doing a theater act and while playing the character of ‘Lord Shiva.’ During the scene, another character mocks Lord Rama and says his followers are increasing a lot nowadays. This was preserved by viewers as a dig towards Ayodhya verdict and Ram Mandir.

Ayyub while playing the character of Lord shiva also uses profane words and phrases like “What the ….” Though he doesn’t complete the phrase, it is implied what he was meaning to say. Throughout the series, there are multiple references to Hindu mythology and religion.

Outrage from Fans, I&B Action

After fans objected to the scene, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday sent a notice to Amazon Prime. Even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at Mumbai police station.

Amazon Prime is to give proper answers and address the issue, or the matter will be taken further with major actions taken against the makers and Amazon prime. A call for ban on Tandav was raised by fans

FIR Registered

An FIR was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali station and proof of it was shared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Twitter.

The UP police received a lot of complaints from the viewers and hence decided to take the step.

Saif Ali Khan Security

The security for Saif Ali khan who plays the lead role in Tandav was increased after the controversy heated up further. A police van along with few officers were assigned to Saif Alli khan and the security was tightened at his home.