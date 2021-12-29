This Web Series Actress Confirmed for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT?

Dec 29, 2021, 10:17 IST
Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu earned a massive fan following for his acting chops in the Software Developer series. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to get launched next year in February. 

The show makers are busy  finalizing the contestants. If reports are to be believed, Vaishnavi Chaitanya of Software Developer is a confirmed contestant to Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. 

After Shanmukh, Vaishnavi is likely to appear in the show. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard. In the meantime, take a look at stunning pictures of Vaishnavi Chaitanya:


