Watcho original Aarop- A crime thriller to get your adrenaline rushing

Watcho, one of India's fastest-growing OTT platforms, has announced the premiere of 'Aarop', a heartbreaking crime thriller series. This edge-of-the-seat crime thriller is written and directed by Subhash Jangid and Vinay Bhola. The 10 episodes web series is available in the Hindi language. The series is packed with mystery, suspense, drama, and thrill, which results in a recipe that makes it absolutely gripping for the viewers.

'Aarop' is a powerful, character-driven crime thriller set in contemporary India. It revolves around two cops, Anuraag and Shantanu, who successfully apprehend a local goon, Jethiya, but the mounting political pressures force them to fight against each other. The turn of events will take viewers through strange and intriguing scenarios with every episode.

The show also features an ensemble of the cast including Ram Mehar, Akansha Juneja, Raj Singh Verma, Muskkan Sayed, Vikas Mehta, Mukesh Musafir, Chandrani Baidya, Hiten Tank, Supriya Priyadarshani, Alka Chatwal.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd. said, " Watcho endeavors to keep our viewers engaged with interesting content across varied genres. 'Aarop' is one such story with a gripping plot and outstanding performances by actors that make the story even more realistic. With the premiere of 'Aarop' we try to further strengthen our programming slate and viewing experience of our Watcho family.”

Launched in 2019, Watcho Exclusives offer many original shows, including web series like Wajah, Tara Bhaiya Zindabad, The Morning Show, Happy, Bauchare-E-Ishq, Happy, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa Ka Scooter among others. That’s not all, Watcho also offers Korean Drama and various international shows. Watcho has recently forayed into the OTT aggregation business with its signature Rs. 253 per month plan. Featuring 11 popular OTT apps, it is fast becoming the go-to destination for an all-in-one OTT subscription. Watcho also features a unique platform for user-generated content called Swag where people can create their content and discover their potential. Watcho can be accessed on a variety of devices (including Fire TV Stick, Dish SMRT, Android, and iOS cellphones, and D2H Magic devices)