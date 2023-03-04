WATCHO Exclusives premieres crime thriller series EXPLOSIVE

WATCHO, one of the fastest-growing OTT platforms by India’s leading content distribution company -Dish TV India Limited - today announced the premiere of the original crime thriller series- EXPLOSIVE. The show's intriguing plot and compelling characters make it an ideal blend of mystery, suspense, drama, and excitement that will appeal to fans of the crime thriller genre.

Set in the streets of Mumbai, "EXPLOSIVE" is a character-driven crime thriller that culminates in an unexpected yet cohesive resolution. The story revolves around a girl named Kiran who mistakenly enters a car filled with explosives driven by a terrorist named Neerav. The series follows Kiran and the police as they attempt to prevent a series of bombings in the city. While the police manage to apprehend two of the terrorists, the fate of the third remains unknown. Will the girl be able to save the city and millions of lives? To find out, viewers can tune in to WATCHO Exclusives.

The series is produced by Rudrakshnam Films led by Tanishq Raj and Jagriti Rajpoot. Shaurya Singh skillfully directs the tightly written story, while Avaninder Kushwaha's heart-throbbing background music complements the plot. Nibedita Paul, Manmohan Tiwari, and Sachin Verma deliver lively performances as Kiran, Neerav, and Inspector Tejas, respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head - Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd., said, "EXPLOSIVE is a story with amazing characters and an unexpected plot that keeps viewers hooked to the screen. The author has skilfully woven the story with reveals and twists that keep the tension high. The plot provides a comprehensive view of each character's role in the series. We have received a tremendous response from our viewers on our previous crime thrillers. We anticipate the same success with "EXPLOSIVE." This new addition to the crime thriller genre strengthens WATCHO's content offering which is amazingly diversified and caters to our customers across the country.”