Watch YOU Season 3 Leaked On Telegram, Torrent Sites For Free Download

Netflix original series, YOU has put a full stop to the excitement of its fans by releasing the third season of the series. YOU season 3, a psychological thriller, has been one of the best shows on Netflix since its release in 2018, but the most recent season of the show is the deadliest, as it features Joe and Love side by side.

You season 3 cast includes Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, the serial killer, Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn, Joe's girlfriend, Saffron Burrows as Dottle, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad, Travis Van Winkle as Cary and Dylan Arnold as Theo.

The third season of the series starts from the ending of season 2, Joe thinks love is the one after murdering so many people and decides to move Madre Linda. The series has garnered good responses from the critics and the audience.

Unfortunately, YOU season 3 HD quality was leaked online for free download. This is not the first time the Netflix series got leaked by some infamous websites like Movierulz, tamilrockers and on telegram. Do not encourage piracy and take a subscription to the respected OTT platform and enjoy the series.