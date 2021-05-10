Watch Funniest Stand Up Market Down Hai on Amazon Prime Video

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Market Down Hai on Amazon Prime Video starting May 14, 2021

Amazon Prime Video today announced and unveiled the teaser of their upcoming Amazon Funnies stand-up special Market Down Hai featuring popular stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta. The hilarious and rib-tickling act that promises to give viewers worldwide a heavy dose of laughter premieres on 14th May 2021. The teaser sees Gaurav Gupta take us on a funny ride where he talks about his hilarious experiences as a parent, husband, son, a Delhiite, and above all a Baniya!

Gaurav Gupta, the stand-up comic artist said, “I am delighted to associate with a global platform like Amazon Prime Video and amuse stand-up enthusiasts all across the world with my comedy special. Thanks to them, a host of comedians have entered the limelight and I too look forward to reaching a larger audience and garner new fans. Everyone wants to watch a show if they know it’s on Amazon Prime Video. That said, "Market Down Hai" is really special for me as it is my first stand up special on Amazon prime video and also as I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature in the stand-up. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love "Market Down Hai" as much as they loved my other work of stand up.”

Market Down Hai will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14th May 2021.

Watch the teaser here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/COrxI-nhg2T/?igshid=10npf2rklzfiy