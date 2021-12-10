Watch Comedy Sketch The Loan Scam on AMAZON miniTV

Amazon miniTV launches a comedy sketch today- The Loan Scam, created by popular content creator Ashish Chanchlani. The sketch video features Ashish Chanchlani in the lead along with his close friend – Kunal Chhabhria. Ashish is known to create such fun content based on relatable experiences that each one of us must have gone through at some point in our lives.

The Loan Scam is a light-hearted and comical take on the travails and experiences of securing a loan. The sketch beautifully captures the comic prowess of the well-acclaimed personality Ashish Chanchlani.