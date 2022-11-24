The Wait Is Over For Dejavu OTT Release

What happens when the characters imagined by a novelist come alive and threaten him? What happens when fiction becomes a scary reality? The mystery can envelop its victim in layers of confusion. That's what 'Dejavu', successfully streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, is about. The streaming giant's patrons who have watched the film are fully satisfied!

Starring Arulnithi, Madhubala, Smruthi Venkat, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, Mime Gopi and others, the mystery thriller is directed by Arvindh Srinivasan. The writing is tight with gripping twists and turns. When the film becomes an investigative procedural involving cops, the thrills reach a crescendo. Murders and other gory incidents unfold.

When the film was released in theatres in Tamil in July, 2022, it became a super hit. It also garnered critical applause. "As far as a thriller goes, 'Dejavu' manages to impress to a large extent and leaves hardly any room for complaints," wrote a critic.

The Telugu version is produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju on Bhavani DVD Inc out of a passion for bringing quality content and thrilling experiences to the Telugu audience. Ghibran's music and PG Muthiah's cinematography have been appreciated.

