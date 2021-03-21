Vittalwadi Creates A New Record On Amazon Prime Video

Director Nagendar’s Vittalwadi features Keisha Rawat and Rohith Reddy in lead roles. Recently, the film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the movie purchased the rights of the film for a decent price. The latest we hear is that Vittalwadi is one of the most-watched movie in Amazon Prime Video. The movie has received immense love from moviebuffs.

The film has also garnered countless of views on Amazon Prime. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, please do. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is a rom-com that revolves around Chandu, a local mechanic involved in local goon fights. He falls in love with a girl named Janaki. He treats her like a princess, not knowing that she will turn out to be the daughter of his dearest friend. He stops treating her the way he treated her when he fell in love with her when the truth is revealed to him. One day when the father suffers a heart attack, he pleads Janaki to get married while he is alive. What will Janaki do?