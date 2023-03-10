Vijay Raja’s Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku Gets Overwhelming Response On Aha

Tollywood popular actor Shivaji Raja is familiar for movie buffs. His son Vijay Raja made his debut as a hero with the movie ' Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku' and impressed one and all. This movie released on Aha through Bhavani Media and has got an overwhelming response.

Vijay Raja's performance in this love, comedy, and horror entertainer was impressive. This movie which is intriguing throughout has got a good response in the theatre. Now the OTT audiences are also captivated by 'Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku'. The movie is pleasing the OTT audience with millions of views.

Vijay Raja won good marks for his very first film. Both the theater and the OTT audience loved his performance. Presented by Jami Lakshmi Prasanna, the film was directed by Raams Rathod and was produced jointly by Thumu Narasimha Patel and Jami Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Jaya Durga Devi Multi Media.

Tamanna Vyas played the heroine opposite Vijay Raja. Shivaji Raja, Dhee fame Falguni, Satyam Rajesh, Gnana Priya, Venkat Narayana, Apoorva, Meena, Master Jayadev, Ananth, Shayaji Shinde, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, Jabardast Appa Rao, Jabardast Murali, Racing Raju, and Kota Yashwant played important roles.