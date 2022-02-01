Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Bhamakalapam Trailer

Tighten your seat belts - 100% Telugu OTT platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, promises to take you on a wacky, rollercoaster ride with Bhamakalapam, a delicious home-cooked thriller headlined by Priyamani (who makes her Telugu OTT debut). Written and directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, the web original will premiere on aha on February 11. Dear Comrade filmmaker Bharat Kamma is the showrunner. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda released the film's gripping trailer in the presence of the team and media in Hyderabad today.

The trailer starts with a homemaker Anupama sensing something fishy about an incident in her apartment. She is confident about not going wrong with her prediction. Later, there's talk of an egg, valued at over Rs 200 crore, being stolen from a museum in Kolkata. There's an investigative cop who's trying to dig deep into a case. Anupama also refers to an egg that her husband had bought recently. The mystery deepens when the security tightens around the apartment where Anupama stays. There's confusion between Anupama and her husband over a person's death. What's the common link to these incidents?

Priyamani is cast as Anupama, an over-curious homemaker who runs a popular Youtube channel Anupama Ghumaghuma. John Vijay, Sharanya Pradeep, Pammi Sai and Shanti Rao essay crucial roles in the thriller comedy. Bhamakalapam is produced by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under SVCC Digital (also the makers of Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam). Several promos of the film, right from its first look poster to the first glimpse and the teaser (launched by Rashmika Mandanna) left audiences intrigued about this mysterious puzzle.

Cinematographed by Deepak Yeragera, the film is edited by Viplav Nyshadam. Two composers Justin Prabhakaran (known for Radhe Shyam, Dear Comrade) and Mark K Robin are associated with the project.

