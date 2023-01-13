Veera Simha Reddy OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy was released in theatres on January 13, 2023. The opening day collections of Veera Simha Reddy are astounding.

According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy is inching to join the Rs 50 cr club with two to three days of collections. Veera Simha Reddy met with poor reviews from critics and audience alike.

Veera Simha Reddy's digital rights have been acquired by Disney Hotstar. The film is likely to start premiers on Disney Hotstar by mid of February 2023. However, the makers are yet to announce an official digital release of the film.

Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan, and Murali Sharma are part of the film. Read our Veera Simha Reddy full review here.