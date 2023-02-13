Veera Simha Reddy OTT Release Date Confirmed

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy was released in theatres on January 12, 2023. The film is all set to premiere in Disney plus Hotstar from February 23, 2023.

Veera Simha Reddy was directed by Bobby. Shruti Haasan, Varalakshi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Duniya Vijay are seen in key roles. The film was made on a budget of Rs 110 cr.

The film failed to reap profits at the box office. It ended up as the biggest disaster in Balakrishna's career. Veera Simha Reddy is all about brother and sister bonding. How many are you waiting to watch Veera Simha Reddy in Disney plus Hotstar?

