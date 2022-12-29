Vedha OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Shiva Rajkumar is on cloud nine, as his recent outing Vedha earned positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. His fans are raving about the film.

His fans who are not able to watch the movie in theatres due to Covid-19. They are frantically searching for Vedha's digital release. The film's digital rights are owned by Zee5.

It is expected to get a release on Zee5 by the end of January next year. Vedha will have digital in the month of January 23, 2023. However, the makers are yet to issue an official confirmation about the same.

Vedha is directed by Harsha. Ganavi Laxman is seen as the leading lady in the film. The music has been composed by Arjun Janya. Geetha Shivrajkumar & Zee Studios, working under the Geetha Pictures brand, produced the movie. The Vedha film is Shivanna’s 125th movie.

