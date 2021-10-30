Varudu Kaavalenu OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Young actor Naga Shaurya's latest release Varudu Kaavalenu has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. It remains to be seen of the film will create some magic at the box office, as it will be Diwali weekend post film release. The festival is round the corner, most of the people would be in a holiday mood and visit their home towns for the festival.

We need not tell you that it is a general practice for people in Telugu states to flock theatres to watch a new movie, along with their family members. Varudu Kaavalenu has piqued the interest of the audience, after the first reviews came out. Now, Movie buffs are waiting to know the film's OTT release date.

Naga Shauya's Varudu Kaavalenu digital rights are said to have been bagged by Zee5. The film is expected to be available on Zee5 by end of November. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

Varudu Kaavalenu is directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainmentsbanner.