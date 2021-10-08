After two phenomenal seasons, It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) India, returns with its third season. The platform fills the purpose of bringing together over twenty-five eminent women achievers across industries such as creators, influencers, activists, businesswomen, sportswomen, philanthropists & celebrities. The personage consists of Aastha Shah, Ananya Birla, Anisha Dixit, Aranya Johar, Gurmehar Kaur, Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen), Kareema Barry, Karishma Mehta, Leeza Mangaldas, Moose Jattana, Navya Naveli Nanda, Neerja Birla, Prajakta Koli, Priyam Saha, Rashmeet Kaur, Rashmi Chadha, Sainee Raj, Scherezade Shroff, Sejal Kumar, Shilpa Rao, Srishti Dixit, Suhani Shah, Taapsee Pannu Vishakha Fulsunge, Yohani along with Paralympics winners like Avani Lekhara and Bhavina Patel among others for a 120-minute session. This session will emphasize on candid conversations, interactive segments on trending topics, music, spoken word, poetry to call it a night. The audience can watch the special episodes of IAGT Season 3 on ZEE5 and the Facebook page of IAGT India on 13th November and Zee Zest, Zing, &TV HD and Zee Café from 4th December onwards.

This season’s IAGT India will consist of Unwind, which will target the discussion of binge lists, which will detail music, books, movies, quizzes, and interactions while another segment Ladies Room will bring forth conversations around entrepreneurships, financial and emotional independence, health & hygiene which will enunciate the importance of mental, menstrual, and hormonal health, self-love, and adulting. Woman Crush will present the audience with a chance to converse with their favorite icon providing insight into their struggles, success, and aspirations. Agree to Disagree will shed light on multiple perspectives on radical topics and will be led by two influencers sharing their perspectives. And as for entertainment, segments like Centre Stage will feature performances like spoken words, music, and poetry.