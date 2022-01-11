Unpaused: Naya Safar is a mix bag of various human emotions: Saqib Saleem

Ever since Amazon Prime Video announced its Original Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar the fans haven’t stopped raving about the line-up that features a talented ensemble of actors, including Saqib Saleem, Priyanshu Painyulli, Shreya Dhanwantary, Neena Kulkari, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Darshana Rajendran among others. The anthology showcases five short films, each delving uniquely into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone, while stressing on the need to embrace a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year.

As the fans wait for the trailer of the anthology, actor Saqib Saleem, who will be seen in the film ‘Teen Tigada’ said, “Unpaused: Naya Safar is a mix bag of various human emotions. Each film showcases different human emotions at the time of the global pandemic. In ‘Teen Tigada’ you will see human emotions at the extreme as three individuals are stuck at one place due to the sudden nationwide lockdown. The film, directed by Ruchir Arun, will tug at the audience’s heartstrings as they will experience multiple emotions in the span of the entire segment. We have worked really hard on this film and we hope that the audience will enjoy and resonate with the story.”

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window of hope, positivity and new beginning, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth). Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Unpaused: Naya Safar on 21st January 2022.