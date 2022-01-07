Unpaused Naya Safar on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video today announced that the Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar will premiere globally on 21st January 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories. Following the overwhelming response of the first edition, Unpaused, which had premiered in 2020, the sequel of the Amazon Original anthology will offer five Hindi short films, each delving uniquely into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone, while stressing on the need to embrace a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others, Unpaused: Naya Safar is a heartfelt reminder that there is always light at the end of dark tunnel. Brimming with love and positivity, the anthology urges us to embrace new beginnings with the start of this New Year.

The short films in the anthology include –

Teen Tigada directed by Ruchir Arun; starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan.

The Couple directed by Nupur Asthana; starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Gond Ke Laddu directed by Shikha Makan; starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

War Room directed by Ayappa KM; starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

Vaikunth directed by Nagraj Manjule; starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said: “It’s so wonderful to start the journey of our originals this year with Unpaused: Naya Safar, a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide the hope, positivity and inspiration in these challenging times. This series is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing a platform to compelling and independent cinematic voices of our country.”