Tuck Jagadish Makes Way For Love Story?

Natural star Nani's Tuck Jagadish is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Though Nani wants the film to have a theatrical release, the producers of the film are opting for digital release. Nani is a big star in Tollywood. Any Nani film must earns above Rs 30 cr at the box office. Looking at the current scenario, Nani's Tuck Jagadish might not earn break-even figures at the box office. The general public are still scared to step out of the house owing to the pandemic.

People are blaming Nani for the digital release of his movie. But the actor said it's the producers of the film who have decided the OTT release. If you are thinking the digital release of Nani's Tuck Jagadish will be on September 10, 2021, the same date as Naga Chaitanya's Love Story theatrical release, then, you got it all wrong.

We have learned from our trusted sources that Nani's Tuck Jagadish is likely to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 7 or September 12th. The makers are not going to release the film on the same date as Love Story, a source in tje know says.

The film is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.