Top Bollywood Star Couple to Pick Bigg Boss OTT Final Winner

The Bigg Boss OTT finale episode will be airing tonight on Voot. Today, Sept 18 the finale for OTT will air, and in some time, mostly from the first week of October, Bigg Boss 15 will start. The contestants are ready for the finale and so are the guests. Yes, since it is the grand finale, we will have Bollywood celebrities making an appearance.

According to the sources, this time Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will be coming to Bigg Boss OTT. They will be the guest celebrities of the grand finale and will also announce the winner of BB OTT. Host Karan Johar and the couple will together give the name.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal Out, Shamita In?

The winner could be anyone. Speculations are that there might not be just one winner but two. These two contestants will be entering Bigg Boss 15 and will also win a cash prize. Looking at the voting trends, the chances of Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal being the top ones are high. There are top 5 contenders in the house right now. They are – Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt.

Catch the Bigg Boss OTT finale today on Voot starting from 7.00 pm. The anticipation is high and it is to be seen who Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh announce as the winner.