Top Anchor Rejects Bigg Boss OTT Offer: Deets Inside

Who doesn't like the controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu? Obviously, people would love to watch when the show has familiar faces in it.

The last season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 turned out to be a hit with the masses. VJ Sunny won the show. Now, Bigg Boss makers are gearing up for the digital version. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will get launched by middle of next month. The preparations for Bigg Boss OTT are on in full swing.

If you are waiting to know which anchor rejected the show, here we go. According to sources, Anchor Sreemukhi was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

And we hear that she has reportedly declined the offer owing to her work commitments. The other rumored contestants for Bigg Boss OTT are- Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Mounika Reddy, Geetha Madhuri, Anchor Shiva, and a few others.