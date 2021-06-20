Toofaan Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On July 16

Amazon Prime Video today announced the premiere date for Toofaan, the highly anticipated inspiring sports drama featuring Farhan Akhtar on the streaming platform. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra), Toofaan is poised to be the biggest sports drama of the year. Fans in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can enjoy this exciting film starting 16th July only on Amazon Prime Video. Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz.

After the successful collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the dynamic duo return to pack a punch with Toofaan. This motivational story revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Toofaan brings alive the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport, while narrating a riveting tale that follows the journey of a common man as he navigates through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. It is a story about resilience, passion and perseverance, and the drive to succeed.

Get ready for an extraordinary and inspiring journey with the World Premiere of Toofaan on Amazon Prime Video starting July 16th.