Time to Meet Scamsters from Prime Video’s Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

It’s a Diwali delight with a whole lot of action and drama as Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar releases on Prime Video on November 3. After the release of an intriguing trailer, it’s time to introduce the scamsters who are upto the biggest heist one has ever seen. With just one day left for the heist to unveil, let’s meet the characters of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar.

Meet Bhargav Sharma, the mastermind of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, played by talented actor Vicky Arora, who initiates the plan of setting up a fake bank scam. Bhargav, a young brilliant man, is righteous and has imbibed a positive value system from his parents and his mentor. But he becomes just the opposite of what he was after his parents’ death. What changed this disciplined, righteous man to become the mastermind of this scam?

A friend in need is a friend indeed, stands true for Siddhant Rastogi - Bhargav’s confidant and partner in crime! Bhargav’s childhood friend, Siddhant Rastogi, portrayed by actor Anuj Rampal, is someone who is the complete opposite of Bhargav’s personality. Street smart, charming, and reckless are some of the qualities of Rastogi and that makes him a perfect accomplice for a scam of this scale. But his motivation - the love of his life, Rhea. All he wants to do is escape this small-town life and get married to his girlfriend, but Siddhant doesn’t have the kind of money Rhea’s father wants a prospective son-in-law to have. So does he manage to get the money and escape to a good life?

Every student needs a teacher and for Bhargav, that person is Mr. Hari Shukla, who is fondly known as Guruji, played by veteran actor Shishir Sharma. A genius and moralistic academic, teaches economics and banking. Having spent his lifetime teaching deserving students and making a positive impact in their life, he felt ignored and discredited. He first opposes the plan, but later has a change of heart and goes on to lead the team as well expand their strategy to greater success. What made Guruji change his mind?

Like father, Like son, this is not true in the case of Raunaq Shukla, played by Santosh Singh, and his father Hari Shukla. Raunaq, aka Ronnie, who has always been inclined towards sports rather than academics is disappointed with his father all his life. Despite their differences, Ronnie has truly respected and loved his father and he joins in the plan to keep his father safe, but will he be able to keep him safe is the big question that audiences can't wait to find out.

After the boys, it's time to meet the powerful girl gang of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar - Radha Bhandari, Khushi Singh, and Rhea Tandon played by actors Swati Semwal, Sreya Muthukumar, and Alisha Chopra respectively. Radha, who comes from a family of traditional money lenders, is tough, pragmatic, impulsive, and has anger management issues. She finds love in her best friend Khushi who is a simple girl, but willing to go the extra mile to live a better life with her partner. Talking about Rhea, she is deeply in love with Siddhant and dreams of belonging to a different world that is modern and sophisticated. Will they all succeed in fulfilling their dreams through this scam?

The answers to all their questions unfold on 3rd November, as Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is set to release on Prime Video. Directed by the late Raj Kaushal, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is slated to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.