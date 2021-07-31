Thimmarusu OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Tollywood actor Satyadev is riding high on the success of his latest outing Thimmarusu. Yhe film has become the talk of the town on social media. Audience can't stop gushing about the film. The success celebrations have started for Thimmarusu crew and cake cutting videos are widely being circulated on social media.

Who wouldn't be happy if the film passes with flying colors? The makers know that the audience is the best judge when it comes to a movie's boz office success and Thimmarusu seems to have won hands down when compared to another Telugu movie Ishq not love story which released on the same day. Satyadev is on cloud nine. He has been thanking the audience and fans for supporting, encouraging and also making the film a splash hit at the box office. After hearing positive reviews, who wouldn't want to watch the movie and know the plot of the film? If you want to watch the movie but not willing to step out of your house. then you must be on eof those desperately waiting for the movie's digital release on OTT.

Here's some news for you. We hear that Satydev's Thimmarusu digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video for a fancy price. The film is expected to start streaming on Prime Video by the third week of August. The makers are yet to announce an official release date of Thimmarusu on Prime Video.

Thimmarusu is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the production company East Coast Productions, S Originals. Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Brahmaji and Ravi Babu are seen in key roles.