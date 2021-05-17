Tharun Bhascker's Room No.54 on Zee Telugu Original

Hyderabad: ZEE5, the only OTT platform, has been catering to the varied tastes of its Telugu patrons with original web series, direct-to-digital releases, films and more. Last year, the biggest political thriller 'Chadarangam', the universal comedy 'Amrutham Dvitheeyam', the sports drama 'Loser', and the crime-action original 'Shoot-Out At Alair' received widespread appreciation and reception.

This year, ZEE5 is back with a new web series, titled 'Room No. 54', which is presented by Tharun Bhascker, who directed the National Award-winning 'Pelli Choopulu' and the new-age 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi'. The web series, which will exclusively stream on ZEE5 from May 21.

The web series is set in the backdrop of an Engineering college and tells the story of four Engineering students who stays in a hostel. Their room (which is numbered 54) has got a unique feature. Whoever stays in the room ends up developing a special bonding with someone from the subsequent batch. What kind of issues do the four guys living in the room face? How do they overcome them? That is the rest of the story.

Moin as Venkat Rao, Krishna Prasad as Yuvaraj, Pawan Ramesh as Prasanna and Krishna Teja as Babai will be seen in this web series. Swetha and Navya have played key roles. Several famous actors will be seen in guest roles.

Speaking about 'Room No. 54', Tharun Bhascker said, "Due to the pandemic, youngsters are missing their college. I too miss my college days. Especially, Backbench students must be missing their college days more. Memories related to college days are for a lifetime. At a time when we are cooped up at home due to the pandemic, our web series is going to keep you all engaged with an interesting story. Newcomer Siddharth Gautham has written and directed this in iDream Media production. I am sure that you will find yourself and your friends in each of the episodes. Please don't miss it when it releases on May 21st on Zee 5."

From May 14th, 'Battala Ramaswamy Biopic' started streaming on ZEE5. This is yet another original film from ZEE5 Telugu. From May 13th, Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' (Hindi) started streaming on ZeePlex.