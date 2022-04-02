Thala Ajith's Valimai OTT Release Creates New Record on ZEE5

Hyderabad, 1st March, 2022: ZEE5, the unmatched OTT platform streaming a number of Telugu-language feature films, originals and other content, knows what its subscribers and movie buffs want. Its patrons enjoy its non-stop stream of fresh content month after month. And this time, something big has come up.

ZEE5 brought to its viewers the worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai' on March 25. In the very first week, the film has amassed 500 million streaming minutes.

Viewers are embracing the film's swashbuckling elements, thrilling visuals and performances across the country. In the digital realm, 'Valimai' is unarguably a pan-India blockbuster.

What is more, the film is all set to be streamed in Malayalam as well. ZEE5 has been receiving countless requests. Respecting public demand, the streaming giant is offering the Malayalam version as well.

On an exciting note, the viewers are also latching on to the exclusive streaming of deleted scenes.

Ever since ZEE5 unveiled the largest poster the size of 10,000 sq ft to celebrate the streaming, the buzz around Valimai's digital release has been striking.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.