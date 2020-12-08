Telugu Version Of Harshad Mehta's Scam 1992 Web Series Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a crime drama series directed by Hansal Mehta. Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher, and Nikhil Dwivedi play the lead role in the series. Based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta, the series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The series premiered on SonyLIV on 9 October 2020 and the Telugu version was released in the middle of November.

Now the Telugu version of Scam 1992 has been leaked on piracy sites like Movierulz, Telegram, and others. After the recent web series, Aasharm and movies like BhomBhaat, Scam 1992 has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy.

Talking about the story, Harshad Mehta is an ordinary Gujarati salesman who lives in a cramped one-room apartment in Mumbai’s Gujarati dominated suburb of Ghatkopar along with his parents, wife Jyoti, and brother Ashwin. After doing all sorts of odd jobs, he joins the Bombay Stock Exchange as a “jobber”. Unsatisfied with his growth he soon starts his own consulting firm. Exploiting loopholes in the market system and bribing various officials he soon amasses a huge amount of wealth. In a parallel narrative, journalist Sucheta Dalal is investigating Mehtas’s business after getting a tip from a bank clerk about Mehta’s involvement in scam in State Bank of India.