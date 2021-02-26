Sudha Kongara's Directorial Soorarai Pottru, with actors Suriya and Aparana Balamurali in the lead has made it to the Oscars eligibility list for the Best Actor and Best Film categories.

This was announced by the makers who posted the news on their Twitter handle.

They wrote, “We are elated and thrilled!!! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS!!!”

Soorarai Pottru loosely based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath was planned for a summer 2020 release. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the lockdown continuing the movie made it release on the OTT platform and was widely appreciated. Co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, GV Prakash has composed music. Reports also suggest that the film has entered the 3rd round of Golden Globe Awards.