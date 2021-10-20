Suriya's Jai Bhim Trailer

Amazon Prime Video today took the bar of excitement one notch higher as it dropped an exciting new poster stating that the film’s trailer will be launching on Friday, October 22nd. The poster portrays Suriya in a powerful avatar standing out tall among the crowd.

Jai Bhim will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Diwali, on November 2nd in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Watch out for the film’s trailer on October 22nd.