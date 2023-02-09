Sudheer Babu's Hunt OTT Release Date Confirmed

Starring the dynamic Sudheer Babu as ACP Arjun Prasad, this action-packed thriller film Hunt premiering on aha starting 10th February follows the story of a dedicated cop who meets with an accident just after solving a murder case.

With no memory of his past, ACP Prasad must rely on his close friend and senior, Mohan (Srikanth), to help him retrace the clues and solve the crime again.

This film is directed by Mahesh Surapaneni and features Bharath Nivas, Sudheer Babu and Srikanth; this film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat as the characters navigate twists and turns in a race against time. Get ready for a thrilling ride with aha.

