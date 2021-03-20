Streaming HD Content on OTT Platforms Leads To Greenhouse Gas Emission 

Watching shows and movies on online platforms can be entertaining. Many people love to spend their weekend binge-watching dramas. While this can be a nice way to pass your time, it can also lead to certain issues and no we are not talking about dark circles. This is regarding the environment.

A scientist from the Royal Society in the UK shared that watching HD videos and binging dramas on OTT platforms can result in the emission of greenhouse gas. It was said that streaming videos in high-definition can be more harmful than streaming them in standard definition (SD). When you watch stuff in HD, it leads to eight times more emission when compared to Standard definition.

Due to this, the researchers and experts requested the OTT platforms to remove the HD option and keep only the standard option available. Every year, the report of global emission is given and that the digital platforms account for between 1.5 to 5.9 per cent of the total emission.

To further explain the point, Maxime Efoui-Hess from Shift Project said that this emission is similar to emission from vehicles. When you watch a half-hour of content on any of the OTT platform be it, Prime or Netflix or other, it leads to carbon dioxide emission. A half hour of streaming is equivalent to driving a car for 6 km. The amount of carbon dioxide gas that is emitted from driving a car for 6km is similar to streaming content for a half-hour.

The studies conducted over the years have backed this claim and said that the data centres were all the content is stored emits these greenhouse gases.