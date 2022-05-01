Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered status quo on the release of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Jhund” on OTT platform and satellite broadcasting. A Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar had moved a petition and sought a stay on its release.

While hearing on a plea for temporary injunction, Justice Sree Sudha ordered the respondents to file a counter to the petitioner’s application. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on Jun 8 and till then the court has asked both the parties to maintain status quo in the matter.

As per reports the filmmaker Chinni Kumar had filed the petition seeking orders to restrain the makers of the film and other respondents from broadcasting ‘Jhund’ through OTT platform and satellite broadcasting in any manner. ‘Jhund’ is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’.

The trial court had last month dismissed Kumar’s plea to recall the compromised decree issued last year and stay the release of the movie citing violation of a settlement agreement by the movie makers. Since the trial court had reserved its orders and the movie was scheduled to be released on March 4, he approached the high court seeking orders to stop the release.

Dismissing his petition, the high court had slapped a cost of Rs 10 lakh for suppressing information pertaining to the case he had filed at a lower court on the same subject. The court was told that a settlement agreement had already arrived between the makers of the movie and Kumar. As part of this, Kumar was paid Rs 5 crore. Kumar filed a review petition and challenged the order by the division bench of the high court and the same is pending.