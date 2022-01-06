Star Maa Leaks Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants List: Deets Inside

Star Maa is one of the leading entertainment channels on Telugu television. Apart from Karthika Deepam, Star Maa also gets solid TRP ratings for the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu.

So far, the makers have completed five seasons of the show. Now, the show organizers are gearing up for a new digital version. Yes, what you read is right. As we told you before, Bigg Boss makers will soon be launching Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Looks like star maa organizers have leaked the OTT contestants list.

Yes, what you read is right. The latest promo of Anchor Suma's Start Music is out. All Youtube stars are going to grace this weekend episode. Mehaboob, Shrihan, Mounika Reddy, Sri Vidya, and Swetha Naidu are set to participate in the show which will be aired on Sunday.

The same stars are also likely to enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT as the show organizers are promoting the upcoming show through this programme in order to get the contestants familiar to the viewers. If that be true, the show organizers of Bigg Boss OTT have revealed the contestants who will be taking part in the new format of the telugu reality show.

Have a look at the promo: