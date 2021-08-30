Sridevi Soda Center OTT Release Confirmed: Deets Inside

Sudheer Babu is basking in the success of his recent outing Sridevi Soda Centre which is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film earned mixed reviews from fans and the public alike.

Audience who have watched the film are raving about Sudheer Babu's performance in the film. Our beloved actor Mahesh Babu also appreciated and applauded the team for their great work. Who wouldn't watch the film after getting thumbs up for Mahesh Babu?

For those who are unversed, Mahesh Babu only promotes the film when he really thinks it is a content-driven film. Now, people are eagerly waiting for the Sridevi Soda Centra OTT release. It is worth mentioning here that Sridevi Soda Center OTT digital rights have been acquired by Zee5. The film is expected to premiere on Aha by mid of next month. The makers of the movie are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

The film is directed by Karuna Kumar and it is co-produced by Vijay Chilla, Shashi Devireddy under the banner of 70mm Entertainments