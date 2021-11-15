Sridevi Soda Center Becomes A Massive Hit On ZEE5

Hyderabad, 14 November, 2021: ZEE5 is the one platform that brings out a variety of entertainment formats: web series, direct-to-digital releases, original movies, digital releases. It has been dishing out content for the entertainment of worldwide viewership in various languages: from Hindi to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali to Gujarati. ZEE5 is just a click away on a mobile, tablet, desktop, laptop -- be it in a lockdown or otherwise. From last year's 'Amrutha Ramam', '47 Days' and 'Meka Suri' to this year's 'Battala Ramaswamy Biopic, 'NET' and the most recent 'Alanti Sitralu', ZEE5 has given us a number of direct-to-digital releases. ZEE5 has been offering a unique sort of content.

'Sridevi Soda Center', starring Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in lead roles, is directed by Karuna Kumar. Produced by Vijay Chilla and Sashi Devireddy, it is a critically-acclaimed movie. As a Diwali gift, it started streaming on ZEE5 early this month. The movie has received an amazing response.

How far does an honour-obsessed father go? What kind of ordeals does a man, who falls in love with a woman from a different caste, face? These issues have been portrayed in 'Sridevi Soda Center' in a moving fashion. Critics and audiences lauded it as a great feature film wherein honour is a key theme. On ZEE5, the film has reached a wide section of audiences. Not just in the Telugu States, audiences worldwide have immensely loved the movie, which has also been promoted widely on social media. After its OTT release, a success meet was also held and the crowds jostled to click selfies with Sudheer Babu and others.

The movie has become so humongous a hit that it has clocked 50 million streaming minutes in just 7 days. To congratulate the team of the film, Superstar Mahesh Babu has released a poster.

The film has become this big a hit only because its post-theatrical digital release has happened on India's No. 1 OTT platform ZEE5, the team of 'Sridevi Soda Center' said.

