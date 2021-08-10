SR Kalyanamandapam OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram's latest outing SR Kalyanamandapam received a thumping response from all quarters. It is the first film to become at least an average hit after the second wave.

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that SR Kalyanamandapam came as a huge relief to the producers and distributors who were reeling under pressure as many big-ticket films were opting for digital release. The Telugu film exhibitors are pretty happy that the theatre business won't be vanishing, it is being said that the makers are planning to extend few more theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After hearing the positive reviews, most of the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the OTT release. If you are one among them all, then you have landed on the right page. If sources are to be believed, the giant OTT Aha and Prime Video are in a race to bag the rights of the film.

The makers would sell the digital rights to whoever quotes the higher price. It remains to be seen who are going to seal the deal with SR Kalyanamandapam filmmakers.

Talking about the release date, SR Kalyanamandapam is expected to start premiers on Aha or Prime Video by the first week of September, as it earned glowing reviews from all quarters. The makers could be thinking to run the film in theatres for a while. SR Kalyanamandapam makers has to announce an official OTT release date of the film.

The film is directed by Sridhar Gade and it is co-produced by Pramod, Raju.