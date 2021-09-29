Squid Game Set To Become Netflix's Biggest Series Ever: Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Netflix’s latest offering Squid Game has taken the world by storm. This South Korean show is currently Number one on the OTT platform. Literally, every single person is either watching this show or has it on their ‘Binge-List’. Squid Game is doing so well that it could easily surpass some of the biggest shows on Netflix.

This dystopian Korean series has a very good chance of becoming the most popular show on Netflix, said the co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Monday.

Sarandos, the head of content at Netflix said at the Code Conference in Los Angeles that, “there's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure.” After predicting it to become the biggest non-English show on the platform, the co-CEO said something else.

Also Read: Netflix Series Sex Education Season 3 Trailer is Here

He added that “there’s a very good chance it will become our biggest show ever." That means it can surpass all the shows, including the English ones. We do not know about the system or metrics that Netflix is using to determine Squid Game’s popularity but whatever it is, this Korean show will lead in it.

The most common and traditional method that Netflix uses to determine the popularity of its shows is ‘by counting how many people watch a title for at least two minutes in the first 28 days of release.’ So if the OTT platform is going with its traditional metric, Squid Game will very soon be taking over Bridgerton. This Regency-era drama is considered Netflix’s most popular series ever and Squid Game is all set to surpass it.

Not just that, Squid Game could also become the most popular non-English series on the platform, surpassing the French series, ‘Lupin.’