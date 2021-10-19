Squid Game Season 2 Release Date: Deets Inside

We need not tell you how much we all love to watch Korean dramas. The craze for Korean dramas hit its peak during the lockdown period, thanks to the innumerable shows available on OTT platforms. The latest Korean drama which is now grabbing the headline is Squid Game which was released on Netflix on 17 September 2021. The series became hugely popular in no time.

The series only has nine episodes, most of them have finished watching Season 1. Now, fans are demanding Squid game Season 2. Yes, people are now looking forward to its sequel—Squid Game season 2. If you are also waiting for a new season, then our article might interest you.

A buzz on social media suggests that Squid Game Season 2 is likely to be available around in 2023-2024. The season 2 trailer is expected to be out around mid-august 2022 because it would take some time for the makers to finish the filming and production work.

Excited much? Stay tuned.