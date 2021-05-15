Spark A Major Competitor For Allu Aravind's Aha

COVID Second Wave has given a second chance to the OTT space to make it big in the entertainment space. Throwing a challenge to the existing OTT players, a new platform 'Spark OTT' has made its entry. Promoted by young entrepreneur Sagar Machanuru, Spark OTT is already creating a sensation and is being dubbed as the next big thing in the OTT space.

"We have drawn wide plans to offer complete entertainment to the audience in the comfort of their homes. We have a team which brings the uniqueness in selecting subjects that will cater to all kinds of audience. It will be both in terms of originals as well as blockbuster films of five languages we are in to," Sagar told us.

Ram Gopal Varma is so impressed with Sagar's passion and planning that he announced making Spark OTT the home for his content in future. His new film, D Company (the story of Dawood Ibrahim) will be the first film to be premiered on this platform which will go live on May 15th (today midnight).

There are other interesting films and web series like Disha Encounter, Sunil's Kanabadutaledhu, Cab Stories, RGV's Idi Mahabharatham Kaadu, India's first lesbian crime/action film 'Dangerous', RGV Missing, Tablet, Ramuism Series with Swapna, etc.