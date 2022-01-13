Sohel's Best Friend Set To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Syed Sohel Ryan is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu. He had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. When he was in the house, Sohel's best friends were Mehboob, Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Monal Gajjar has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT.

She is yet to give her consent to the show makers, we hear. Rumors are rife that Monal Gajjar has been offered a hefty pay and she is likely to agree to be in the show.

If everything goes as planned, Monal Gajjar will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT to enthrall the Telugu audience. Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will be getting launched by the third week of February.