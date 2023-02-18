SIR/Vaathi OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Dhanush is basking in the success of his recent outing SIR/Vaathi. According to reports, the film is having a dream run at the box office. Dhanush fans are raving about the film.

Dhanush's SIR has been trending on social media with movie clips and movie buffs is appreciating Dhanush and the team for the beautiful movie. Some of the movie buffs are booking their tickets to watch the film.

Few people are searching for Dhanush's SIR digital release. The film's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. The film is expected to be available on Netflix by end of March 2023. SIR/Vaathi is directed by Venky Atluri.

