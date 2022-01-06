Siri's Boyfriend Shrihan Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT: Deets Inside

It is known that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Siri Hanmanth is in a live relationship with Shrihan. They got engaged and also adopted a boy who is four years old. Shrihan was in the news when Siri Hanmanth was in Bigg Boss as the former had been supporting and urging everyone to vote for her.

Post the TV reality show, Siri and Shrihan did not meet seen each other reportedly due to Siri's closeness to Shanmukh in the house.

The latest news we hear is that Siri's Boyfriend Shrihan is all set to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT which is likely to get launched in the middle of February.

The official contestants' list of Bigg Boss OTT will be out in a couple of days from now.

Also Read: Siri's Boyfriend Shrihan Confirms Break Up, Here's Proof

