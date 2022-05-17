Siri Hanmanth's BFF Release Date Out: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestant Siri Hanmanth returns to the silver screen with the series, BFF on Aha. This is her first web series after her stint on the TV reality show.

Siri Hanmanth's BFF(Best Flatmates Forever) will start premiering on Aha from May 20, 2022. Here's the BFF trailer for you:

We are damn sure, that everyone can connect to the series. BFF features Siri Hanumanth and Ramya Pasupuleti as Nithya and Tara, who navigate their everyday lives to discover what makes it through adulthood in their unique way.

The show also features Praneeta Patnaik (C/O Kancherpalam fame) and Anjali (I dream fame).

